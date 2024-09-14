Vilakazi wonder-goal seals Chiefs comeback in opening day win

The 18-year old comes off the bench to fire in a brilliant winner.

Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs lobs Washington Arubi of Marumo Gallants to score the equaliser at the Free State Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mfundo Vilakazi came off the bench to serve up a moment of magic and get Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs off to a flying start, with a 2-1 Betway Premiership victory over Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

The 18 year-old Chiefs wunderkind showed why he is so highly regarded with his first ever top flight goal, a first-time left-footed finish that flew into the corner of the net.

A new-look Chiefs fell behind early in the match, but sparkled in attack, a far cry from last season’s efforts. New signing Gaston Sirino was the star of the show, showing he has certainly not come to Chiefs for a holiday after such a successful stint at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nabi gave five of his new signings a start against Gallants. Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and central defender Rushwin Dortley were thrown straight in after returning from international duty, Angolan Inacio Miguel partnered Dortley, Bradley Cross started at left back and Sirino was tasked with breathing new life into Amakhosi’s attack.

Chiefs had a chance inside two minutes as a Sirino free kick was headed back across goal by Cross, but Gallants managed to scramble the ball clear.

And it was the home side who went in front in the 8th minute. A good passing move saw Christopher Sithole fire in a shot, that deflected of Miguel and flew into the net, leaving Ntwari with no chance.

Chiefs, however, kept on taking the attack to their hosts and Washington Arubi had to produce an astonishing save to Cross’ header over the bar, after another brilliant Sirino free kick.

Arubi was injured in making that stop, and in the 17th minute he appeared hampered as he hit a poor clearance to Sirino.

The Uruguayan sent a brillant ball over the top for Shabalala, who beat Arubi to the ball and fired home off the underside of the bar.

Former Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi came on to replace Arubi, and was called into action in the 32nd minute, as Sirino played a wonderful one-two with Ranga Chivaviro, but shot straight at the Nigerian.

Akpeyi then produced an outstanding save to keep out Chivaviro, with Sirino again coming up with a terrific pass for a strike partner.

In the 51st minute, Sirino’s free kick was tipped round the post by Akpeyi as Chiefs continued their quest for a winner.

Gallants were competing well, Dan Malesela’s side full of experienced players, like former Orlando Pirates duo Xola Mlambo and Gabadinho Mhango.

The game had an edge to it with a spate of yellow cards, Sirino lucky to escape without a red after raising his arm and catching Joseph Malongoane.

Instead it was the Gallants right back who was given his marching orders by referee Masixole Bambiso, for bringing down substitute Wandile Duba, though it was debatable whether a clear goalscoring opportunity was denied.

And three minutes after the red card, Chiefs were in front. A brilliant move saw Cross find Sirino, who in turn sent Duba sprinting down the right. His ball across the edge of the penalty area was cleverly dummied by Yusuf Maart and Vilakazi supplied a sublime first-time finish with his left foot.