Bradley Grobler targeting Nomvethe’s record

"I back myself to score goals especially in this team where our way of playing creates a lot of chances,” Grobler said.

The new Betway Premiership season didn’t get off to the best possible start for SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler with his club losing to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 Cup quarterfinal.

Grobler was also substituted due an injury he sustained in the cup tie against the Buccaneers. However, the veteran striker is still targeting Siyabonga Nomvethe’s PSL goal scoring record.

Grobler is currently 11 goals shy of matching the Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend’s record of 123 goals. The 36-year-old is hoping to avoid more injuries to improve on his tally of 112 goals in the domestic league.

“I’ve never really said that I’m going into a season to score this x amount of goals. I’ve always tried to focus on staying as fit and healthy as I can so that I can be on the field. I back myself to score goals especially in this team where our way of playing creates a lot of chances,” Grobler said.

“Obviously, everyone talks about Nomvethe’ record which would be great (to achieve) but Peter (Shalulile) is there as well and he’s still playing. It’s something that would be big for me and big in South African football so I would be lying to say that I don’t want to get there.”

Although Grobler didn’t want to commit to a personal target for the 2024-2025 season, he wants to be amongst the front runners for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award at the end of the season. He finished the previous campaign with 11 strikes to his name in 27 league appearances.

“I’ve said it before that any striker that goes into a new season and says that they don’t want to win the top goal scorer award then you are not a striker,” he added.

“I think every striker wants to score as many goals as they can and I’m no different. Throughout the years, I’ve said that my main aim is to stay fit and stay on the field because I’ve always backed myself to score goals. We have a team that creates a lot of chances. As long as I stay on the field and stay fit, I would like to challenge for it.”