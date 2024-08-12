Jayden Adams move loooks highly unlikely

'I’m not saying rule out any possibility of a transfer because he's a quality player but at this stage it looks highly unlikely that will leave Stellies because they are looking for consistency,' said a source.

Jayden Adams will be staying at Stellenbosch FC despite interest from a number of clubs in the Betway Premiership for his services. Mgosi squad has been reliably informed that the midfielder is not short of suitors but Stellies are desperate to hold on to him.

Adams is reportedly a subject of interest from Kaizer Chiefs who are looking to strengthen the team for new coach Nasreddine Nabi. Mamelodi Sundowns has in the past also showered interest in the Bafana Bafana international.

According to information at our disposal, Stellies want to keep their star midfielder after agreeing to sell lethal striker Iqraam Rayners and captain Deano van Rooyen to Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively.

‘Big offer’

“There’s obviously interest in Jayden from a number of clubs despite the fact that Sundowns’ interest has cooled off. It will take a big offer for Stellenbosch FC to agree to any transfer at this stage,” confirmed our source.

“I’m not saying rule out any possibility of a transfer because he’s a quality player but at this stage it looks highly unlikely that will leave Stellies because they are looking for consistency. I’ve been told there have been a number of inquiries but nothing concrete yet and after losing Iqraam, it will make it even harder for any team to buy Jayden.”

The 23-year-old has already found the back of the net in the new season. He scored in the 3-1 victory against TS Galaxy to help his side reach the MTN8 Cup semifinals.