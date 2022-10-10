AmaZulu clarify Nomvethe’s new role after coaching changes

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Bafana Bafana legend Siyabinga Nomvethe has been redeployed to the youth structures at AmaZulu FC.

This follows the recent technical team changes at the Durban club.



Usuthu parted ways with Brandon Truter last week and announced Romain Folz as his replacement at the weekend.

They also revealed that Ayanda Dlamini would return to the senior team as assistant coach. Dlamini was in the club’s youth ranks. This development left Nomvethe in limbo.

AmaZulu have however on Monday clarified that Nomvethe had not been fired alongside Truter and that he would remain with the club.

Nomvethe ended his illustrious playing career at Usuthu a few seasons ago. He will now assist Siboniso “Nini” Vilakazi in the DStv Diski Challenge team.

Usuthu also confirmed that Truter first assistant Kamaal Sait and goalkeeper coach John Abselom had left the club.

“We would like to thank coach Kamaal Saait and Johan Abselon for their service to AmaZulu,” said club president Sandile Zungu in a statement.

“All parties agreed to a mutual parting of ways in respect of the recent changes. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

“With that said the changes mean that in the goalkeeping department we will be welcoming Musa Langa as goalkeeper coach in the interim.

“The valuable services of Siyabonga Nomvethe will be retained under the reserve team,” said the AmaZulu boss.

The club said they were hoping Nomvethe’s experience would run onto the team’s youngsters in the development ranks.

Nomvethe played for various teams including all three Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows. He also played in Sweden and Italy.

Truter and his technical team were fired following a string of unsatisfactory display by the team under their guidance.

AmaZulu’s 1-0 loss to provincial neighbours Richards Bay FC in a league game last week was the final straw for the management who pulled the trigger.