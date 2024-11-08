Broos blasts PSL again for not cooperating with Bafana

'When we meet with coaches they all ask why this has not happened before,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos still wants the PSL to help him convene a meeting with all 16 top flight coaches. Picture: Alché Greeff/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is happy to have had constructive conversations with some of the coaches in the Betway Premiership.

Broos, however, is still unimpressed with the Premier Soccer League, for not helping him convene a meeting with all 16 head coaches at the same time.

The Bafana coach confirmed he has had meetings with the likes of Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro, Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi, Kaizer Chiefs’ Nasreddine Nabi and SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt.

Bafana’s Broos and Sundowns’ Mnqgithi

The Sundowns meeting came after Broos and Mngqithi became involved in a war of words in the last international break. Broos expressed his frustration with Sundowns for not playing his Bafana regulars Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau.

Mngqithi responded by questioning the wisdom of playing Sundowns’ Themba Zwane in consecutive Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Zwane ruptured his Achilles tendon in the second game against Congo-Brazzaville.

Now, it seems, both have smoked the peace pipe. Broos has often expressed his frustration with the league since arriving in 2021 to coach Bafana. He has wanted to meet with all top flight coaches since the start of his tenure.

“Does it have to happen three years late?” said Broos this week.

“There is a reason it didn’t happen and I have to say the same thing, it is the league. When we meet with coaches they all ask why this has not happened before.

“I liked it very much, the visits we have had with Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, and before with SuperSport and TS Galaxy.

Broos – ‘Do you have to … tell the same story 16 times?’

“But do you have to do it individually, and tell the same story 16 times? We wanted it (the meeting) to be with all 16 coaches. We don’t have to speak about why we haven’t taken this player or that one (for Bafana). It can be just about football and how to improve the level in the country. I am sure if we saw each other regularly the level (of Bafana) would be higher. We still hope to have all the coaches together in the future.”

Broos was speaking as he announced his 23-man squad to take on Uganda and South Sudan in their final two Group K AFCON qualifiers. Bafana will play Uganda in Kampala on November 15 and South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium four days later.

A win in either of those games will guarantee Broos’ side a place in Morocco 2025.