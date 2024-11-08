TS Galaxy boss Sukazi announce new coach after Ramovic exit

"Our coaching position is not a crisis at the moment," said Sukazi.

TS Galaxy have appointed Adnan Beganovic as the club’s new head coach following Sead Ramovic’s shock resignation.

On Wednesday, the German coach announced his exit from The Rockets live on TV following the club’s 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership.

Galaxy president Tim Sukazi has moved quickly to replace Ramovic with 41-year-old Beganovic, who served as his assistant.



“We have a plan. Our coaching position is not a crisis at the moment. Let me take you back a bit to when Sead came, soon after he landed in the country, he brought two assistant coaches. And those coaches happen to be UEFA Pro License assistants,” Sukazi during a conversation with Andile Ncube on Metro FM.

“I was clear then that this will give us a caution should it happen in the future that we lose our coach, probably one or both assistants could be our coach. They know the team, they know the League, so we are finding ourselves in this very comfortable situation.

“As it stands, Adnan Beganovic will be the head coach, and for now, he will be assisted by Vuyo Mere because we’re still looking to add one or two [assistant coaches],” he added.

Sukazi also revealed that he had been receiving a lot of calls from potential candidates who want to take over from Ramovic, but he has decided to give Beganovic the chance instead.

Sukazi aware of Ramovic’s resignation

Meanwhile, Sukazi said as much as Ramovic’s resignation came as a surprise to many he and the team were not shocked because he announced it last Sunday.



“I was aware [of Ramovic’s resignation]. What you don’t know is that Sead announced his resignation on Sunday after the Magesi game. He announced it to the team in the changeroom after the game.

“He said Wednesday’s game will be his last, he’s resigning. Then on Monday he and I sat and we discussed whatever that he and I needed to discuss. We went to the game against Stellenbosch knowing that he had resigned and that it was his last game,” commented Sukazi.