Sundowns’ Mngqithi explains rotation policy amid supporter unease

'I’m the one who came up with this idea of trying to make sure that we keep our team as fresh as possible,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Manqoba Mngqithi, Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup press conference at SAB AblnBev Headquarter in Johannesburg on 17 October 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is sticking to his guns of rotating his star-studded squad. The policy has worked so far following a slow start to the 2024-25 season. The Brazilians have turned the corner.

Mngqithi made nine changes for the Betway Premiership game against Polokwane City in Tswhane on Wednesday. Only Ronwen Williams and Peter Shalulile kept their places in the line-up from Carling Knockout win over Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday.

The fear among the Masandawana faithful is that the team will occasionally lose its winning momentum, but the coach explained the rationale behind giving everyone a chance so early in the season.

“I’m the one who came up with this idea of trying to make sure that we keep our team as fresh as possible so that we don’t have tired legs when we get into games of consequences,” Mngqithi said.

“I trust the players that we have and I believe they are good enough, in as much. We lost the match in Polokwane (Sundowns lost 1-0 at Polokwane City on October 27) but I just think it’s one of those accidents that happen in football.

“That’s why I’m prepared to take a bullet to give a chance for these players to play because I believe it will help the team. We can’t have so many good players and not play them.”

The 53-year-old has a luxury that many of his PSL counterparts don’t have. The former Golden Arrows coach elaborated further on the idea of keeping his galaxy of stars sharp throughout the campaign.

“To many of you, I know it’s a risk but the players we have at Sundowns are good enough,” Mngqithi added.

“If a player is not good enough to help Sundowns win the league, then he should not be at Sundowns. If we’re hoping they will help us win the Champions League, but we’re scared of playing them in the league, then what are we doing?

“Personally, I always believe when you select players that you think can help you throughout the season, you must also have trust in those players and not be fixated on a particular group because ultimately when you need these players, they’re not in the right state of mind or not match ready.”