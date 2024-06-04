Local Soccer

4 Jun 2024

11:13 am

Broos sends warning to Pirates’ Sibisi

'If this is still going on next season I may have to take the decision not to take him any more,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos has kept faith in Orlando Pirates’ Nkosinathi Sibisi – for now. Picture: Richard Pelham – FIFA via Getty Images

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has admitted that Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi could lose his place in the national team squad if he continues to be left out of the Buccaneers first eleven.

The 28 year-old defender started only a third of Pirates’ DStv Premiership games this season, and started only four matches in all competitions since the domestic campaign resumed following the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Sibisi has been a regular member of the Bafana squad under Broos and played in the third-place play-off at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, where South Africa sealed a bronze medal.

Broos has kept faith in Sibisi for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe, with Bafana taking on the Super Eaglies in Uyo on Friday, and Zimbabwe on June 11 at the Free State Stadium.

Sibisi’s chances of starting against the Super Eagles have also increased, after Grant Kekana was ruled out of the squad with a hamstring injury. Sundowns’ Mothobi Mvala looks a certain starter, with Sibisi, Given Msimango and Siyabonga Ngezana battling it out to play alongside him.

‘He is a good guy’

“Sibisi played a few times (for Pirates), he didn’t play as much, but ok, he has been with us since the beginning,” said Broos this week.

“He is a good guy, with a good mentality, and every time I need him he is there. But he knows and I know that if this is still going on next season I may have to take the decision not to take him any more.”

Bafana are set to depart on a charter flight to Uyo at 9am on Wednesday morning.

Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Nigeria World Cup

