Rayners grateful for another Bafana chance in World Cup qualifiers

'I am confident I will do my best if I get the opportunity,' said the Stellies striker.

Iqraam Rayners is hoping to learn from the likes of Percy Tau and Lyle Foster. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix

Iqraam Rayners has thanked Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos for believing in his talent, as he looks for a chance to lead the line for South Africa in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Bafana were due to leave for Nigeria this morning on a chartered flight and will take on the Super Eagles in Uyo on Friday, before returning to South Africa to host Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium on June 11.

Rayners did not play at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, but came into the Bafana squad for friendlies against Andorra and Algeria in March, and scored the final equaliser in a pulsating 3-3 draw with the Desert Foxes in Algiers.

While Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa ended the season one goal ahead of Rayners in the race for the DStv Premiership Golden Boot, Broos has kept faith in the Stellies man for these two huge matches, as well as also bringing back fit again Buccaneers striker Evidence Makgopa.

“I am happy to be here and thanks to the coach for calling me up and believing in me,” said Rayners.

“I am confident I will do my best if I get the opportunity.”

Rayners clearly gained confidence from that goal against Algeria, and from fine performances in both friendlies, off the bench against Andorra and from the start against the Desert Foxes.

Nine of the 17 goals he scored in all competitions for Stellies came after those matches at the end of March, including five in one game against Polokwane City.

“For me Algeria was a great experience,” said Rayners.

“And to draw the game was also good, because as a team we played well together. The environment here is fantastic.”

Overseas talent

Broos can also call on an added dose of overseas-based talent in attack for these two important matches, as Lyle Foster has returned to the squad after missing Africa Cup of Nations finals, after he asked not to be called up while he addressed mental health issues.

“We have a lot of goalscorers, Percy Tau, Lyle Foster, there are a lot of quality players that can lead from the front,” added Rayners.

“For me it is also about getting experience from them and learning from them.”