Bafana’s Mothiba says he has not spoken to Sundowns

Lebo Mothiba has said he is focused on going back to Europe next season. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba says he is not aware of any interest from South African clubs and is focused on getting himself fit and going back to Europe when the pre-season starts in a few weeks time.

Mothiba recently left French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, after the club decided not to renew his deal. The 28 year-old is in South Africa, continuing his recovery from a knee injury he picked up in December that required surgery.

Phakaaathi reported this week that Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in signing their former youth player, who has never played professionally in South Africa.

‘My main focus is healing my knee’

“For now everything is still between me and my agent,” Mothiba told Safa Media, as he came to the team hotel to greet the squad ahead of their trip to Nigeria to face the Super Eagles in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Friday.

“But I will always have offers in Europe. My only focus for now is on healing my knee injury and coming back fully fit. This is why ever since I came back to South Africa I have been working every day, I only have Sundays off.

“I haven’t spoken to any team here in South Africa. I don’t know what is happening but my main focus is healing my knee, coming back and continuing to play in Europe.

“In three or four weeks I will be fully fit. For now I must just continue working and not rush anything, sometimes you can rush and injure yourself again and be out for a long time. I am taking things step by step and hopefuly in three or four weeks I will be ready for the pre-season in Europe.”