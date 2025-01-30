Broos warns Pirates’ Mofokeng to choose his next step wisely

'I think in June Rele will not be a Pirates player anymore. But a good choice is important,' said the Bafana head coach.

Relebohile Mofokeng should not join Barcelona or Glasgow Rangers, according to Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Hugo Broos believes Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana young star Relebohile Mofokeng will leave the Buccaneers at the end of this season.

The Bafana head coach, however, has warned Mofokeng against going to Barcelona or Glasgow Rangers. Broos seems particularly keen on Mofokeng not joining Scottish giants Rangers. The 20 year-old forward has been linked with both clubs.

‘I am a bit afraid’

“When I see all the things around him (Mofokeng) with Barcelona and Rangers I am a bit afraid,” said Broos.

“I hope the people around him make the best sporting choice and not the best financial choice,” he added, before making what seemed a pointed remark about Mofkeng’s agent.

“I can tell him, but I don’t think I have the influence of the people around him. His parents want the best for him but maybe another guy wants to win a lot of money, and that is a problem, I think. Maybe I am talking too soon, let’s see.”

“I think in June Rele will not be a Pirates player anymore. But a good choice is important.”

Broos said he did speak to Mofokeng last season, encouraging him to stay at Pirates for another year.

“In the first year, when he came into the team, there was immediately a lot of interest in him. I said to him to stay one more year, to play the Champions League with Pirates to also experience more of the PSL. It was too soon.

“He already made a good choice, to stay at Pirates.”

Mofokeng’s dilemma

The problem for Broos in Mofokeng joining Rangers or Barcelona is that he will not play for the first team.

“He has to make a choice of playing,” added Broos.

“He can go to Barcelona in two or three years when he is stronger. Everyone likes him, he s a nice guy with a lot of talent, but if he goes to Barcelona today, he is just Mofokeng.

“If he goes he will play for the second team. They are in the second division in Spain, so even if I am not really happy… (I can accept it).

“But if we talk about Rangers, what is he going to do in a Scottish competition when the ball is in the air all the time? And when if you have the ball they will kill you? He will not play there even with the talent he has.

“It is best if he can go to Belgium, Holland, France or Portugal, not immediately to a big team. He doesn’t have to go to Italy, or Germany. Take a second step before you take a third step.”