Sundowns confirm Suárez arrival

‘Suárez is the newest addition to the Yellow Nation on loan until the end of the season,’ Sundowns wrote on their social media platforms.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Argentine defender Lucas Suárez on loan from CA Talleres. Picture: Masandawana X.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Argentine defender Lucas Suárez on loan from CA Talleres in his native country. His arrival from the Argentine Primera Division side was announced on Thursday by the Brazilians.

Not much is known about the left-footed centre-back, but he is a former Argentine U-20 youth international. He will spend the rest of the season on loan at Sundowns. He joins a growing list of South Americans at Masandawana, including Lucas Ribeiro, Marcelo Allende, Arthur Sales, Matias Esquivel and Erwin Saavedra.

ALSO READ: Broos warns Pirates’ Mofokeng to choose his next step wisely

“Argentine centre back Lucas Suárez, is the newest addition to the Yellow Nation on loan until the end of the season,” Sundowns wrote on their social media platforms.

Suárez is Cardoso’s third signing of the January transfer window that closed on Tuesday. Bafana Bafana internationals Jayden Adams and Keanu Cupido have also put pen to paper at Chloorkop.

🟡 𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝙇𝙐𝘾𝘼𝙎 🟡



Argentine centre-back, Lucas Suárez, is the newest addition to the Yellow Nation on loan to the end of the season!



Drop a welcome message for Lucas in the comments! 🫡#Sundowns #WelcomeSuarez pic.twitter.com/H9QFyAVwa4 January 30, 2025

The 29-year-old is expected to play a big role as Sundowns aim to defend their domestic league title while targeting the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns have also loaned Rushine de Reuck to Israel side Maccabi Petah Tikva to free up space for the highly-rated Cupido.

ALSO READ: Sundowns confirm Cupido signing from City

Midfielder Lebohang Maboe is belived to have also joined cross-me town rivals SuperSport United on loan for the rest of the season. Lesiba Nku has joined Stellenbosch FC on a permanent deal in search of regular game time.