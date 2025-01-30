Broos gives clarity on Bafana future

'I will be 73 next year, that will be a very nice moment for me to end my career (at a World Cup),' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos would love to go out with a bang and lead Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Hugo Broos has confirmed that if Bafana Bafana do not qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, he will leave his post as head coach immediately after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Even if Bafana do make it to the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Broos will not sign another contract with the South African Football Association.

Age catches up with Bro

The 72 year-old says that he is very happy in South Africa, but that his age means it is almost time for him to retire. His current contract with Bafana will expire after the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

“It will be totally normal that if we don’t qualify for the World Cup, after the AFCON I will stop,” said the Belgian yesterday.

“Why go on to June? But if we do what I expect and qualify for the World Cup, you will still see me for a year and I am more than happy with that.

“It is also for me a big ambition to coach at a World Cup. I have been there as a player, but I really want to be there as a coach. Then I will stop my career. I will be 73 next year, that will be a very nice moment for me to end my career (at a World Cup). Let’s hope we can achieve it.

“I am very happy here in South Africa,” continued Broos.

“It is a bit of a pity I am already this old. Otherwise I would be very happy if tomorrow the president of Safa came to me and said ‘coach, here is two years more’. But I am too old for that.”

Bafana are currently in a decent position in World Cup qualifying, sitting joint top of Group C with Rwanda and Benin. Group favourites Nigeria have had a dreadful start to qualifying and are currently four points off the pace.

Bafana’s next two qualifiers at the end of March are at home to Lesotho and away to Benin.

Nigeria in trouble

“I don’t know what has happened to Nigeria,” said Broos.

“For me it is a surprise they are already four points behind. The quality they have is too much to be there and they will come back. But they are four points behind us so they will have to win two more times than us to pass us.

“With Lesotho, Benin and Rwanda, we still have to play those games. .. all the teams are still in the running.”