Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

11 Jun 2024

10:52 am

Broos wary of ‘tough’ Zimbabwe in ‘must-win’ World Cup qualifier

'It is always difficult for South Africa to play Zimbabwe, it will not be different tomorrow,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expects a difficult encounter against Zimbabwe on Tuesday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos expects a tough game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday in their FIFA World Cup qualifier, even though the Warriors must be coming in battered and bruised after their embarrassment against Lesotho.

Zimbabwe were beaten 2-0 by Lesotho at Orlando Stadium on Friday in Group C while Bafana earned a creditable 1-1 draw in Nigeria.

But South Africa will only make the most of that result if they can beat the Warriors at the Free State Stadium.

“We have to win,” said Broos on Monday.

“It will not be easy. Ok, Zimbabwe lost 2-0 against Lesotho, but the first goal was not a chance, it was a mistake by the goalkeeper. The second goal was a nice goal and they had a third chance.

 “That was all, for the rest it was Zimbabwe who were the better team. They are a tough team. It is always difficult for South Africa to play Zimbabwe, it will not be different tomorrow.

“But I’m happy that my players will be at the kick off in better circumstances than Friday.”

Broos was referring to a gruelling, delayed, 30-hour charter flight to Uyo to face the Super Eagles.

“They will not be exhausted any more … I think we will be physically 100 percent.”

Tau ‘little’ doubt

Broos has a fully fit squad to choose from today, with the exception of Percy Tau, who
the Bafana coach described as a “little, little doubt.

“But we have to win, I will not be happy and I think all of South Africa will not be happy if we don’t win tomorrow,” added Broos.

Broos’ Bafana did face Zimbabwe in qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Bafana did manage a narrow victory at FNB Stadium, with Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena scoring the only goal of the game.

In that qualifying campaign, it was only a narrow loss in Ghana in their final group match that prevented Bafana from going into the World Cup play-offs.

This time, Broos’ side are looking to top Group C which will guarantee them a place in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos World Cup Zimbabwe

RELATED ARTICLES