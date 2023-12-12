OPINION: Bvuma has a chance to claim Chiefs number one spot for himself

Bvuma has kept a clean sheet in two wins in a row for Chiefs.

It’s hard to know whether the last couple of weeks have announced a Kaizer Chiefs mini-revival, or whether this is just another case of raising the hopes of Amakhosi fans, only for the side to fall flat on it’s face.

Two wins in a row shouldn’t ordinarily create too much to celebrate for Chiefs, but given their struggles this season, never mind the previous eight without a single piece of silverware, Chiefs supporters are also entitled to cling to whatever green shoots of hope they can find.

Cavin Johnson’s Amakhosi side have only beaten Moroka Swallows and Polokwane City 1-0, and in neither match has there exactly been an explosion of quality.

But six points out of six is not to be sniffed at, especially when it is the first time Chiefs have managed back-to-back wins since the end of August.

South African football needs a successful and competitive Kaizer Chiefs, on the field and not just off it, however much Sundowns fans may be enjoying their domestic dominance. For now, Amakhosi are nowhere near Masandawana, and in fact Chiefs’ lack of success can also be tied to their recent wins.

While Mamelodi Sundowns have played game after game on the continent, as well as fulfilling a domestic campaign that also saw them reach the MTN8 final, Chiefs have had no continental club football to play, and have had plenty of rest between their last couple of games.

Chiefs also had an early exit from the Carling Black Label Knockout, to further free up their not-so-busy schedule.

Still, idle hands do not always lead to good performances on match day. Chelsea in the English Premier League are proving bastions of mediocrity this season even though they have no European football to play.

It also can’t have been easy for Cavin Johnson to come into the position of interim head coach on short notice, following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki.

Johnson and Chiefs have also been hit by the absence of their former club captain and legend Itumeleng Khune, who has been suspended by the club and stripped of his captaincy, after reports suggested he turned up to training under the influence of alcohol.

Another man’s fortune

One man’s lack of discipline is another man’s fortune, and the door has opened for Bruce Bvuma in the Chiefs goal.

Bvuma has been so solid in Chiefs’ last two games, that it is slightly bemusing as to how he wasn’t given a chance earlier in the campaign. It is not as if Khune or Brandon Petersen have been covering themselves in glory.

Bvuma’s Chiefs career has been largely spent in Khune’s shadow – he hasn’t reached double digits in DStv Premiership appearances for the club in eight seasons at Amakhosi.

Yet he has largely been seen as a more-than-competent goalkeeper, and was even part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Is this finally the time for Bvuma to install himself as a regular No 1 at Chiefs? It would be a more than welcome sub-plot for Chiefs in another season that has not yet gone to plan.