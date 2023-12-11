Mgosi

Chiefs eye loan move for promising youngster

'There is a huge possibility he will be joining one of the teams up-north,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Sibusiso Milazi - Kaizer Chiefs

Sibusiso Milazi could be moving away from Kaizer Chiefs on loan. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

A source in the Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that young striker Sibusiso Milazi has been put on a list of players that will be considered for loan moves, and that there is a club that is looking to sign him.

Milazi, 22, who is a Chiefs development graduate, has been one of the top performers for the Amakhosi youngsters in the last few years, and has at times trained with the first team along with other players like Wandile Duba and Aden McCarthy.

Milazi, who is known for his silky skills and speed, has been on the radar of a few teams in the DStv Premiership. According to a source, there are also a few clubs in the National First Division (NFD) who are also ready to take Milazi.

But Chiefs are said to be prioritising getting the player a club in the top-flight to see how ready he is for the big stage and if he will be able to adapt quickly.

“Chiefs have been producing some top-quality players for some time now, there are many of them out there. If I were to count, we could talk about this the whole day. But I think it’s good for the team and the players. I mean, we know that Milazi is a talented boy, but it will be difficult for him to prove himself in the senior team,” said the source.

“There is a lot of pressure at Chiefs, so, putting him in that space would be a blunder from the coaches. They know that, that’s why they are looking to get him a team in the DStv Premiership. There is a huge possibility he will be joining one of the teams up-north.”

