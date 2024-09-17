CAF president Motsepe ducks question on running for second term

Patrice Motsepe (below) avoided questions on whether he would stand for a second term as Confederation of African Football (CAF) president next year.



Speaking to the media in Kenya during a visit to check the country’s readiness to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Motsepe gave a diplomatic answer when asked if he still wants to continue to lead CAF.



“My starting point from day one is not whether I deserve a second term or not. I should be capable of being replaced instantaneously and I am confident I can be replaced immediately because the good work must continue,” said Motsepe whose tenure as CAF president is set to end in 2025.



“Leaders must understand you are leading at the will of the people. It is not only about football but other responsibilities we have on the continent. We have to step aside from the failure to recognise there is an exceptional body of talent in our countries.



“There is an exceptional body of talent in the leadership of CAF and an exceptional body of talent in all member associations. The most unimportant question is whether I am going to continue next year,” continued Motsepe.



“I am certain my job is to make sure there is capable leadership and this organisation will continue to do well in the future with or without me. We must stop making the success of institutions about individuals.



“From day one, my job has always been to make a humble contribution to the development of football on the continent. But equally to make sure I have world-class leaders who can take over from me and not when there is the next election,” concluded the former Mamelodi Sundowns president.



Meanwhile, Motsepe has confirmed the dates for the CHAN tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.



The tournament, which will serve as a precursor to the three nations hosting the 2027 African Cup of Nations, will be held from 1 to 28 February.



“I’m impressed with the commitment shown by the three countries which allows each of them to enhance their football infrastructure and attract thousands of visitors and boost their tourism,” said Motsepe.