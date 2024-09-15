Mngqithi warns against complacency

Manqoba Mngqithi has issued a friendly warning to his dazzling array of Mamelodi Sundowns superstars that complacency will not be tolerated this season.



Following a disappointing showing in the MTN8, where they were knocked out by Stellenbosch semifinals, their Caf Champions League campaign began in impressive fashion.

They hammered Eswatini champions Mbabane Swallows 4-0 in the first leg of the second preliminary round at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night. Mngqithi made changes to his line-up by resting the majority of returning internationals that did duty for Bafana Bafana during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With such a commanding lead against Swallows, the Brazilians are all but guaranteed a place in the group stages of champions league but Mngqithi warned his charges against taking their foot off the pedal.

“To fight complacency at Sundowns, the biggest advantage we have is competition. When you think that you can sit on your laurels and play whenever you want to play, you’ll always have a problem,” Mngqithi cautioned.

“The small opportunities that you get makes you excel and everybody respects you. Another player is waiting for that opportunity as well. Look at Lebo (Maboe) and how he played and he hasn’t had a chance to play for the longest of time but when he comes in to give a performance like this, he’s saying ‘why can’t I continue’?

“It becomes very difficult to take out players that performed well and the team is winning so that’s why it’s very important for each and every player to know that the little opportunity you get, you must use it to good effect because you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find yourself not playing and you’re regarded as a top player.”

Mngqithi has been boosted by the return of goalkeeper and Ballon d’Or nominee Ronwen Williams. He’s also likely to recall some of his big guns for Tuesday’s Tshwane derby against SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership.

“Maybe a win like this will help in the morale of the team going into the beginning of the championship and for me that is probably the most important,” Mngqithi added.

“Now that the championship has started, we have no choice but to fight and to keep the team where it’s supposed to be. I’m very confident that we have a good enough team to achieve that.”