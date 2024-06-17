Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

17 Jun 2024

08:53 am

Cape Town City confirm Domingo signing

City announced the signing of former Sundowns and Wits winger on their social media platforms on Monday morning.

Haashim Domingo - Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Haashim Domingo has joined Cape Town City. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Cape Town City announced on Monday morning that they have complete the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits winger Haashim Domingo.

The 28 year-old spent this season at Raja Casablanca in Morocco, but battled to break into the side under former Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

He was ultimately released from his contract by Raja and joins City as a free agent, returning to the town of his birth, where he last played in the Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) youth setup, before beginning his professional career in Portugal.

Domingo returned to South Africa in 2018 to play for Gavin Hunt’s Wits, moving to Sundowns two years later, where he won three DStv Premiership titles, a Nedbank Cup and an MTN8.

