Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

19 Jun 2024

12:20 pm

Nabi appointment is an admission of a year wasted at Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs' woes have undoubtedly put Nabi in a better bargaining position.

Nasreddine Nabi - Kaizer Chiefs

It looks like Nasreddine Nabi is finally coming to Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: BackpagePix

While Kaizer Chiefs have yet, at the time of writing, to come out officially to say Nasreddine Nabi is their new head coach, it is as safe a bet as any right now that the 58 year-old Tunisian will be in charge at Naturena next season.

Chiefs flirted with Nabi last season, without sealing the deal, and their decision to return to him for the new campaign is, frankly, an admission of a wasted year.

Whether it was Nabi’s wage demands, or a row over backroom staff that stopped Nabi from coming to Chiefs last season, the decision to go with Molefi Ntseki blew up in their faces, with the former Bafana coach sacked by October and Amakhosi ending up in tenth place in the DStv Premiership, and without a trophy for the ninth Premier Soccer League season in a row.

Chiefs’ woes have undoubtedly put Nabi in a better bargaining position, and it looks like he will now be able to bring his backroom staff, with Chiefs’ management hoping the well-travelled coach and his entourage can provide the magic ingredient to lead back towards the top of the domestic game.

There is no exact science in football management, of course, and no guarantee Nabi will work out at Chiefs. He has a good reputation on the continent, winning back to back Tanzanian league titles at Young Africans, and this season at FAR Rabat finishing just a point behind Raja Casablanca in the Moroccan top flight.

A different landscape

But this will be his first season coaching in the entirely different landscape of the Premier Soccer League, where Mamelodi Sundowns are so utterly dominant.

Can Nabi succeed where so many competent coaches have failed before him, and turn Chiefs into a trophy-winning force once more? Does he really have the squad to compete, and if not, will Chiefs back him in the transfer market?

Will he be given the time he will undoubtedly need to build a side at Chiefs, with a support base starved of success and not afraid of showing their anger when it has gone wrong under previous head coaches?

In truth, no one can really say, but this does have the look of a near-impossible job. Good luck, Mr Nabi.  

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Opinion

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: ‘There is no GNU, it’s a government of selective unity’ − Sooliman
Politics Zuma’s MK party to boycott Ramaphosa’s inauguration
Politics UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa held ransom for R10k
Health Community Chat: Are you taking extra precautions to avoid getting Mpox?
Motoring GAS Motorshow thrills car enthusiasts in Durban [PICS]

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES