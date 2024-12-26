Cardoso happy with in-from Iqraam Rayners

'We have created goal scoring situations and Iqraam is getting the goals but I believe that we’ll get more coming from different players,' Cardoso said.

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 football match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban on 24 December 2024 ©Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not concerned with the over-reliance of in-form striker Iqraam Rayners. The 28-year-old is leading the Betway Premiership goal scoring charts with six goals after 10 rounds of matches.

Rayners has scored in all three of Cardoso’s games in charge of the Brazilians. Following yet another narrow 1-0 win over AmaZulu in a league match on Tuesday, the Portuguese coach expressed optimism that more players will chip in with goals.

“I’m not really worried because I would worry if we were not creating the chances that we have been in the last games. We have created goal scoring situations and Iqraam is getting the goals but I believe that we’ll get more coming from different players,” Cardoso said.

“We have other players that can score goals and they will finish them naturally but in any case, it’s important that Iqraam continues getting goals but we have other players that can score them at any moment.”

Masandawana have also been resilient at the back and they are yet to concede a goal under Cardoso. The 52-year-old revealed how he has improved his team’s defensive organisation in the first three weeks at Chloorkop.

“Most of all, we try to touch their emotions and make everyone understand that in each duel, each ball and each moment, we should give our lives. You should believe that this is the best time to make a difference and don’t let time pass by,” said Cardoso.

“After that, we have to create an organisation that we can be comfortable in and have shared values. We also try to increase our capacity to make good defensive transitions. In the last two games we didn’t do so well compared to the game against Raja Casablanca.

“Teams like Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu don’t give you time to press as they like to immediately explore the spaces behind and with one touch, they put the ball on the other side. When you press the ball, it quickly goes over you so you have to reorganise immediately.”

The Tshwane giants will wrap up 2024 with an away league encounter against Richards Bay on Saturday. Anything less than a defeat will see the reigning champions go into the new year on top of the premiership table ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates.