Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

23 Dec 2024

11:40 am

Lunga highlights difference between Cardoso and Mngqithi at Sundowns

'If we make one mistake, we must not let our heads drop,' said the Sundowns left-back.

Divine Lunga - Mamelodi Sundowns

Divine Lunga says Cardoso is encouraging the players not to be scared of making mistakes. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Divine Lunga has given an insight into his upturn in form and the subtle changes to the team since Miguel Cardsoso took over from Manqoba Mngqithi.

ALSO READ: Pirates look to get back on track against Gallants

The Brazilians have recorded back-to-back victories against Raja Casablanca and Stellenbosch FC under the stewardship of the new Portuguese coach.

Masandawana are targeting a strong end to 2024 with two Betway Premiership fixtures against KwaZulu-Natal outfits AmaZulu and Richards Bay. Their first assignment will be AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, before they wrap up their year with another tricky encounter away to the Natal Rich Boyz on Saturday.

‘It’s just about listening’

“There’s not much difference (since Mngqithi sacking) and it’s just about listening to what the coach is saying so that we can do better,” said Lunga on Radio 2000.

“We try to do our best and in training, we try to keep possession so that we draw in our opponents and benefit from that (spaces behind). I think it’s a good thing for the team and the guys are coping well.

“He (Cardoso) tells us not to be scared of making mistakes. If we make one mistake, we must not let our heads drop, but look up and try again as it will work because we have the talent and there’s nothing to be scared of. If we let our heads go down, our opponents will capitalise on that.”

Lunga says it wasn’t difficult to adjust to the tactical demands of Cardoso who has also rotated the team since taking over. The Zimbabwean left-back produced a man of the match performance in the narrow 1-0 win over Stellies.

‘You want to play at Sundowns’

“It’s an easy one because we train together, even if it’s just a short time but with our combinations, there’s nothing new. We do our best but communication is key and we did that with everything that was thrown at us in the last game,” Lunga added.

ALSO READ: Larsen quits after Chiefs youngsters maul Magesi

“As a player, you want to play and at Sundowns, the only thing I’ve noticed since I arrived there is that they will give you an opportunity to play and you have to grab it. That’s because there are so many players who also want to play, so if you relax when given an opportunity, you’ll always find yourself on the outside.” 

Read more on these topics

AmaZulu F.C. Betway Premiership CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Raja Casablanca Stellenbosch F.C.

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Senior citizens scammed after waiting for ‘no show’ tour bus
Multimedia 48 hours in pictures, 22 December 2024
Crime Eastern Cape records rise in insurance murders: ‘Victims killed by friends and family’
Cricket Pakistan sweep ODI series with victory over Proteas in Pink Day match
News MK and EFF MPs singled out for poor attendance of parliament’s committee meetings

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES