Pirates’ Mbatha hails ‘great performance’ in Gallants thrashing

'The work we did in training gave us a bit of confidence and we had to convert every chance we had here,' said the Pirates midfielder.

Thalente Mbatha scored twice for Pirates against Gallants on Christmas Eve. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha said the Buccaneers were determined to make up for missed chances.

This was they put eight goals past Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership on Christmas Eve.

Pirates banged in seven unanswered goals in an incredible second half at Orlando Stadium to post an 8-1 win. That was their largest ever Premiership win.

Mbatha’s Pirates crackers

Mbatha scored a brace of fine long range strikes. He said afterwards that the team were determined to make up for the wasted opportunities in the 1-1 Caf Champions League draw with Stade D’Abidjan.

“The team put on a great performance,” Mbatha told Pirates media after the match.

“We had to score many goals. In the last game in Abidjan we were not converting. The work we did in training gave us a bit of confidence. We had to convert every chance we had here.”

Deano Van Rooyen grabbed his first goal in Pirates colours. He said the win was a Christmas present for Bucs supporters.

A Christmas gift

“I think this is a Christmas present for our fans” he said.

“We wish them a Happy Christmas and be Safe.”

Pirates’ next Premiership match is on Sunday away to Magesi FC.

The Carling Black Label Knockout winners have appointed Papi Zothwane as interim head coach.

This follows the shock resignation of Clinton Larsen on live television. His resignation came after Magesi’s 3-0 defeat by the Carling All Stars on Saturday.