Chiefs’ Bvuma – I miss Khune!

'Not having someone like that next you, of course you miss them,' said Bvuma.

Bruce Bvuma has admitted he is missing his friend Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs, even though, Bvuma’s performances for Amakhosi have made Khune’s absence less damaging on the field of play.

Khune is currently serving a suspension at Chiefs, after reportedly reporting for training under the influence of alcohol, but Bvuma has been one of the highlights for Chiefs of late in a poor season overall.

“Itu (Khune) is a legend of the club and of South African football,” said Bvuma.

“This is one person we idolised growing up, especially the goalkeepers. I have learned a lot from him, and with everything going in, he is someone I am vey close with.

“We do talk quite a lot and he is happy with me playing for the team. Of course I miss him … not having someone like that next you, of course you miss them when you are used to being with that person every day.”

The 28 year-old has kept five clean sheets in his last six appearances for Chiefs, particularly useful as Chiefs have failed to fire at all at the other end of the pitch.

Bvuma will aim to continue with his good form as Chiefs host Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

“I am happy with my performances and my form, I wasn’t playing for a long time, and coming back to perform the way I did is a great thing for me,” added Bvuma.

“It shows that hard work does pay off.”

In defence of shootout woes

One area where Bvuma perhaps missed the mark was in the penalty shootout against Milford FC in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup. The Chiefs’ keeper didn’t save a single penalty as Amakhosi went crashing out of the competition.

The penalty that Bvuma did stop had to be retaken as he had come off his line. Bvuma admitted he had stepped off his goalline, but also insisted that Chiefs had studied Milford’s penalty takers before the match – he consistently dived the wrong way in the shootout.

“We did study them, unfortunately it didn’t go our way,” said Bvuma.

“With the one that was retaken, I believe it was fairly ruled. When I watched it again I was off the line. Such things happen in football.”