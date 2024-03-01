Sundowns set to offload Onyango at the end of the season?

The goalkeeper's contract is set to expire in June.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is not guaranteed of a contract extension at the end of the season, Phakaaathi has learnt.



The 38-year-old goalkeeper will see his contract with Sundowns ending in June. And a source has revealed that Sundowns are not keen to extend his contract beyond the current season.

After being the club’s number one goalkeeper for many seasons, Onyango has been reduced into a bench warmer since the arrival of Ronwen Williams from SuperSport United in July 2022.

Last season, Onyango made just seven appearances in all competitions for Sundowns and this season the former Uganda captain has only made three – one in the league, one in the Caf Champions League and one in the Nedbank Cup.

And now a source has revealed that this season could be the last one for Onyango at Sundowns.

“Onyango has done really well for Sundowns, but let’s be honest, age is no longer on his side. He’ll be turning 39 in May,” said the source.

“With Ricardo (Goss), who is on loan at SuperSport (United) doing so well, he’ll come back and become Ronwen’s understudy. And remember, Sundowns also have Reyaad (Pieterse) so they’re covered in the goalkeeping department,” added the source.



Onyango joined Sundowns from Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2011, but he struggled to cement his spot at the Brazilians and was sent out on loan at Bidvest Wits for the 2013/14 season.

The Uganda goalkeeper helped Sundowns win the Caf Champions League in 2016.