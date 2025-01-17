Chiefs coach says team have been hampered by injury problems

'Every game there is a change of squad plan, it is not easy for us,' said Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef.

With Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi suspended for two matches after his red card against Golden Arrows, Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef addressed the media at Naturena on Thursday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef believes Amakhosi have been held back by the injuries they have suffered this season.

Chiefs host Sekhukhune United on Sunday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, still searching for more consistency in their DStv Premiership campaign .

Chiefs not exactly on fire

Nasreddine Nabi’s side have lost as many Premiership matches (five) as they have won this season. Last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Golden Arrows saw Nabi sent off for arguing with the referee in the tunnel after the game.

For the next two matches, Nabi will have to sit in the stands, meaning Ben Youssef has taken over the head coach”s responsibilities.

“It is the same language and the same promise,” Ben Youssef told reporters this week at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

“The first season we are in the process of building the team. The team is maybe 70 percent from last season. There are new players like (Bradley) Cross, (Njabulo) Blom, (Gaston) Sirino, a lot of new players.

“The second problem is to make the team … the right way and to keep the same squad. Every game we lose one or two players to yellow or red cards (Angolan defender Inacio Miguel has already served two separate suspensions).

“Then there are injuries. It started with (Edmilson) Dove, then (Edson) Castillo, then Cross, now Ashley (Du Preez). Every game there is a change of squad plan, it is not easy for us.”

Sekhukhune are having an excellent season, five points clear of Chiefs in third in the Premiership table. The club has recovered well from the disaster that was the hiring of German head coach Peter Hyballa.

Lehlohonolo Seema has returned to take charge of Babina Noko, and they have surged up the table after picking up 13 out of a possible 15 points in their last five league games.

‘One of the best’

“Sekhukhune are one of the best teams this season,” added Ben Youssef.

“Their striker (Andy Boyeli) scored three goals in their last game (Boyeli scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win at SuperSport United).

“We must play well against them. I like how they play … for us it is to plan … we have two more (training) sessions to plan for the game.”