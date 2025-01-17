Kaizer Chiefs close in on SuperSport United striker Morris

Morris has scored two goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for SuperSport United this season.

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be close to securing the services of SuperSport United striker Tashreeq Matthews.

According to various reports, the 30-year-old former Ajax Cape Town striker is set to undergo a medical at Chiefs in the coming days and could join Amakhosi in as early as next week.



It is further reported that Morris’ move to Chiefs could see Christian Saile joining Matsatsantsa as part of a swap deal involving the two teams.

This move is a major turning point in Morris’ career who was clubless after Sekhukhune United at the end of last season, but was rescued by Gavin Hunt when Matsatsantsa were facing crisis upfront due to major injury to star striker Bradley Grobler.

Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr confirmed on Thursday that they are looking to boost the team upfront, but was coy on who Chiefs would be signing during the current transfer window.

“Offensively, that is definitely an area we have been looking at since the beginning of the season.

“We want goals and we don’t want to concede. That (attack) is a position most clubs are looking to get a competitive advantage in,” said Motaung Jnr.



Statistically though Morris is not the kind of striker that bangs in many goals, but he does have qualities of holding the ball and of creating spaces for the other attackers to score.

