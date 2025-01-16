Motaung Jnr – ‘No excuses’ for Chiefs not signing players in January

'We don't want to come now and say it is a tough window,' said the Chiefs sporting director.

Kaizer Motaung Jnr says Chiefs are determined to reinforce their attacking January. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr says Amakhosi have no excuses for not signing players in the January transfer window.

ALSO READ: Percy Tau pens emotional goodbye letter

Amakhosi are looking to strengthen their attacking arsenal, and are reported to be set to sign a foreign striker. First, however, they need to free up a foreign spot, with Congolese forward Christian Saile expected to leave the club.

Chiefs’ Motaung Jnr – ‘In January or June it is the same’

“We don’t want to have any excuses,” Motaung told reporters yesterday at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

“We don’t want to come now and say it is a tough window, clubs don’t want to release their players. In January or June it is the same.

“Offensively, that is definitely an area we have been looking at since the beginning of the season.

“We want goals and we don’t want to concede. That (attack) is a position most clubs are looking to get a competitive advantage in.”

Chiefs’ inconsistent results since the start of the season have drawn mixed reviews for head coach Nasreddine Nabi. But Motaung Jnr inidicated that the club are happy with the style of play that Nabi and his technical staff have implemented.

“We have created a lot of chances. We are playing offensive football and we only signed one attacking player (Gaston Sirino joined Chiefs ahead of this season). That bears testament to the good work of the technical staff. The patterns of play and how to approach the game are very impressive and show improvements on last year.

“The conversion rate is a challenge, we need to convert the chances we have had.”

Sekhukhune to provide another test

Chiefs’ next chance to put those chances away will come on Sunday when they host Sekhukhune United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs captain Khune backs potential Saile move to Chippa

Sekhukhune are having an excellent campaign, sitting in third place in the Betway Premiership, and five points clear of Chiefs.

Lehlohonolo Seema’s side have their own in-form foreign striker, with DR Congo marksman Andy Boyeli netting four times in his last two matches, including a hat-trick in Sunday’s 3-0 win at SuperSport United.