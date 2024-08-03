Local Soccer

Bafana striker Mayo joins Algerian giants

'Khanyisa leaves with the warmest regards from everyone at the club.,' said Cape Town City on Twitter.

Khanyisa Mayo - CR Belouizdad

Khanyisa Mayo (right) has joined Algerian giants CR Belouizdad. Picture: CR Belouizdad/Facebook

Bafana Bafana striker Khanyisa Mayo has joined Algerian giants CR Belouizdad from Cape Town City.

The 25 year-old Mayo, who reached double figures in terms of goals in the Betway Premiership in both of the last two seasons at City, has signed a three-year deal with the Algiers-based side.

“Cape Town City FC bids farewell to Khanyisa Mayo, who has joined CR Belouizdad on a permanent transfer,” said City on their official Twitter page.

‘Thank you … Khanyisa.’

“A popular figure among teammates and staff alike, Khanyisa leaves with the warmest regards from everyone at the club. Thank you for all you’ve done, Khanyisa”

Khanyisa Mayo, who joined City in 2021, is the son of former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana striker Patrick Mayo.

