Chiefs’ Dortley is living a ‘dream come true’

'It is a blessing and I can only thank the man above,' said the Chiefs defender.

Kaizer Chiefs have had a mixed start to the new season, but for central defender Rushwin Dortley the trajectory has only been upward.

The 22 year-old signed for Chiefs from Cape Town Spurs ahead of the new season, and has started every game so far under new Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi. On top of that, Dortley was ever-present for Bafana Bafana, as they came through 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in some style.

Dortley’s Bafana success

Dortley arrived back with Chiefs after clean sheets with Bafana against Uganda and South Sudan during the November international break.

And he will now hope to help Amakhosi get back on track, as they face Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership tomorrow evening at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“The past few months have been like a dream come true,” admitted Dortley yesterday at Amakhosi training.

“It is not easy for someone to come into a big club like this and start games, and to go to Bafana and start games continuously. It is a blessing and I can only thank the man above for giving me this talent and blessing me to perform every day.”

Like so many footballers, Dortley is clearly a man of faith, and also credits his family for keeping him focused after his move from Cape Town to Johannesburg. It is not a move that has always proved easy for players in the past.

“For me it is about staying focused and working hard,” said Dortley.

“I have come to Joburg for work, I am not here for other things. I am here to represent Chiefs. My family has also been helping me, visiting me and telling me to … keep doing the right things.”

Nabi’s Chiefs started the season in fine fettle, winning their first two Premiership matches. Since then, however, it has not gone so smoothly, with just one point picked up from three top flight games.

Amakhosi could certainly do with beating Richards Bay tomorrow, and Royal AM on Saturday, to revive their spirits.

Dortley backs Chiefs to ‘go far’

“I think with the new technical team coming in, they have a vision that we can see clearly,” added Dortley.

“In training, if they want us to do a specific thing, then we have to do it. We must play a possession game at the best level possible. We can see that there are quality players here … and I think if we work together with the technical team … we will go far.

“I would urge the fans to stay with us, to believe in us, to keep supporting us and filling the stadiums. We will give them the reward they want.”