No Chiefs approach yet for Dithejane

Brooklyn Poggenpoel of Chippa United challenges Puso Dithejane of TS Galaxy during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup football match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on 20 October 2024 ©Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Despite constant reports linking TS Galaxy star Puso Dithejane to Kaizer Chiefs, Phakaaathi has learnt from reliable sources at the club that there hasn’t been an approach yet. Dithejane has done well since joining the Rockets last season after a spell with Amakhosi’s DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team.

He can play at right-back and also as winger which makes him an attractive target for most top teams in the Betway Premiership. Dithejane featured in 16 matches across all competitions last season for Galaxy under former coach Sead Ramovic.

“No, there’s never been any engagement from Chiefs regarding Puso. We’re happy with that because he’s still a kid and developing his game,” a high ranking official at the club said.

Another source close to the player added that the 20-year-old is being monitored by numerous clubs from overseas. Galaxy played Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg in a pre-season friendly where the Chiefs development product impressed.

“He’s under constant monitoring after he played well against FC Augsburg and that’s why you also hear of teams from outside looking at him,” a second source to the player confirmed.