Mngqithi reflects on ‘unfortunate’ loss to Magesi FC

'We dominated the match and we confronted their box. We had a lot of shots at goal and a lot of shots on target but Elvis Chipezeze did well,'said Mngqithi.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels that his team were unfortunate to lose the Carling Knockout final against Magesi FC. The Betway Premiership newbies shocked the Tshwane giants with a 2-1 win at the Free State Stadium to win the beer cup on Saturday night.

They came back from goal down to lift their first trophy in top-flight football after Iqraam Rayners had given the Brazilians the lead in the first half. Tshepo Kakora equalised early in the second stanza before Delano Abrahams scored with three minutes left to play.

“I think we were just unfortunate and the universe had called this. We tried everything we could to win the match. We dominated the match and we confronted their box. We had a lot of shots at goal and a lot of shots on target but Elvis Chipezeze did well,” Mngqithi said to SuperSport TV after the tightly contested match.

“There were a few moments where I felt in the final third the decision-making could’ve been better with a pass instead of a shot and all those small details but the truth is that the boys played very well. They did everything that I wanted but we made two critical mistakes.

“We knew that we can’t give (Edmore)t Chirambadare space and time to cross the ball because he’s got a very good left foot and always puts the ball inside the box and most of their goals come from him on set pieces or from open play.”

Mngqithi bemoaned their poor defensive display that led to the Limpopo side’s equaliser two minutes into the second half. Kakora evaded two markers to pull back for Magesi with a header following a cross from the left by former Kaizer Chiefs winger Chirambadare.

“When you allow crosses into the box against a team like this, you’re inviting problems because the truth of the matter is that we did everything we could to win the match. It’s unfortunate that our best players could’ve been the ones that saved the situation,” he added.

“I believe (Khuliso) Mudau had all the time to close the cross but I can’t blame him alone because we also knew that the ball would go to the far post and if it goes there, you must always make sure that you’re marking man-to-man but congratulations to Clinton Larsen. I think his game plan worked because they’re very clinical and they don’t create too many chances. I don’t remember them missing a chance, the few they have, they put them in.”