Chiefs’ Frosler looking for Carling Knockout bounce back

'We have ambitions of wanting to win a trophy and this gives us an opportunity to try and do that,' said the Chiefs utility player.

Kaizer Chiefs’ utility player Reeve Frosler says Amakhosi have their eyes on the Carling Black Label Knockout trophy as they aim to take down TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium in the last 16 on Tuesday evening.

Chiefs reeling

Chiefs are reeling after being knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup on Friday, beaten in a penalty shootout by Zambian side Red Arrows despite winning the second leg of their final group stage qualifier 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“It’s disappointing falling out of the CAF competition. The guys did well to try and get back after the first leg in Zambia but it just wasn’t meant to be,” Frosler told Chiefs media.

“TS Galaxy have been a tough opponent for us in the last few games,” he added.

“But it’s a cup competition and cup games are always different. We’ll look to put our best foot forward on Tuesday and try and go all the way in the Carling Cup. We have ambitions of wanting to win a trophy and this gives us an opportunity to try and do that.”

Amakhosi head coach Fernando Da Cruz is a man under pressure after three consecutive Betway Premiership draws were followed by the Confederation Cup exit.

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr backed Da Cruz and his coaching staff in a statement on Saturday.

But a loss to the Rockets will pile the pressure on Da Cruz, who will then face the cauldron of a Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Obviously we’ve got the (Soweto) Derby coming up on the weekend as well, but our attention is on TS Galaxy now and we will use the game as preparation for Saturday,” added Frosler.

Galaxy’s poor start

TS Galaxy have had a poor start to the season, and are set to appoint Bosnian head coach Admir Adzem, pending a work permit, after demoting caretaker boss Bernard Parker.

Galaxy have won both their previous knockout meetings with Chiefs, famously beating them 1-0 as a Motsepe Foundation Championship side in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.

The Rockets also beat Chiefs 1-0 in the last 32 of the 2022 Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs beat Galaxy 2-0 in the most recent meeting of the two sides in the Betway Premiership in April, with Glody Lilepo and Flavio Silva getting the goals for Amakhosi.