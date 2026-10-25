Pirates’ Ouaddou praises Makgopa after scoring return

'We wanted to give him the opportunity today,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praised Evidence Makgopa after the striker made his first start of the season and grabbed a goal and an assist in the 4-0 Caf Champions League thumping of Namibia’s African Stars on Friday.

Makgopa magic lifts Pirates

Makgopa slotted in Pirates’ second goal on the stroke of half time and then laid on the third goal for Mpho Padime just after the break as Pirates cruised into the Champions League group stages with a 5-0 aggregate win.

The 26-year old had previously made only two appearances for Pirates off the bench this season after returning from injury.

“We gave Evidence his last full game last season, and we wanted to give him the opportunity today,” said Ouaddou.

“And he took it, with his movement and with the way he took up space. I am happy, something I told him he has to improve is his movement between the lines. He allowed us to play (today) with his lay-offs.

“He also scored which is very positive for me. It is an area I want efficiency. Now we have Radiopane, Mbuthuma, Pedersen, Luthuli (and Makgopa).

“Everyone is scoring so it is good news for us. To get into the group stages allows me to rotate players. And we have one more player with Evidence.”

For Ouaddou, reaching the group stages of the Champions League is already a step forward from last season, when the Buccaneer were knocked out in the final qualifier by FC St-Eloi Lupopo.

Ouaddou – ‘Why not’?

And the Moroccan believes Pirates can now go all the way and lift the trophy.

“Now we have to be ambitious and try to go as far as we can. Maybe we can be able to (win it). Why not? You have to dream big. If you want to achieve something you cannot dream small. We will give everything and believe and dream, and why can we not bring the second star (Pirates won their only Champions League so far in 1995)?

“If we work hard and are professional anything can happen.”

Before that, Pirates will begin the defence of their Carling Black Label Knockout title on Tuesday, when they host Milford FC in the last 16 at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Top flight new boys Milford have made an impressive start to the season and currently sit fourth in the Betway Premiership table.

Ouaddou’s Pirates, however, did beat them 2-0 at home in their opening Premiership game of the season, with Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi getting the goals. And they will be confident of doing so again, setting themselves up perfectly for Saturday’s Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.