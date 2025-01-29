Chiefs get Chippa in Nedbank Cup last 16

Pirates will host Baroka FC.

The Nedbank Cup last 16 draw took place in Ranburg on Wednesday. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will play Chippa United at home in an all top-flight Nedbank Cup last 16 clash, after the draw was conducted in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Chaine – from reject to Pirates’ number one

Amakhosi, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns all avoided each other in an open draw that took place at the SuperSport studios in Randburg.

Home comforts for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns

Pirates and Sundowns also have home draws. The Buccaneers will face Motsepe Foundation Championship side Baroka FC. And Masandawana will take on ABC Motsepe League side Mheni Home Defenders.

Chiefs beat Chippa at home in the Betway Premiership as recently as December 29. Mduduzi Shabalala scored a superb goal in a 1-0 win.

Amakhosi’s only previous meeting with the Chilli Boyz in the Nedbank Cup came in the 2019 edition. Chiefs beat Chippa 4-2 in Gqeberha to reach the final.

Unfortunately for Chiefs, they then suffered the embarrassment of losing the final to TS Galaxy, who at the time were playing in the Championship.

Pirates and Baroka have never met in the Nedbank Cup. Their last clash came in the Betway Premiership in the 2021/22 season, and finished goalless. Bakgaga were relegated to the Championship at the end of that campaign.

Baroka are currently fifth in the Championship, seven points behind leaders Durban City. They won 3-0 at ABC Motsepe League side Mvoti FC to reach the last 16.

Mheni Home Defenders lost to Chippa United in the last 16 of the 2023 Nedbank Cup. They are based in the Limpopo province. Home Defenders beat Championship side Hungry Lions at home to set up this meeting with Sundowns.

Will Royal AM play again?

Royal AM remain in the draw despite having all their matches postponed indefinitely by the Premier Soccer League.

ALSO READ: Hunt happy with ex-Chiefs man Saile after debut goal

The KZN Premiership side are still set to play Milford FC in the last 32, though whether that will happen has to be up for debate. Royal AM have been placed under a preservation order by the South African Revenue Service. Their owner Shauwn Mkhize reportedly faces a tax bill in the region of R40 million.

Nedbank Cup draw

Durban City vs TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Mheni Home Defenders

Marumo Gallants vs AmaZulu

Royal AM/Milford vs Sekhukhune Uniyed

Stellenbosch FC vs Polokwane City

SuperSport United vs Cape Town Spurs