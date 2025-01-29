Hunt happy with ex-Chiefs man Saile after debut goal

'I was obviously sad to see Morris go, but then we've got Christian in his place and he's totally different,' said the SuperSport United head coach.

Christian Saile of Supersport United celebrates goal during the 2025 Nedbank Cup last 32 match against Magesi FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Pretoria on 28 January 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is happy with the acquisition of Christian Saile from Kaizer Chiefs as part of the deal that saw Tashreeq Morris head the opposite direction.

The Congolese striker has hit the ground running, scoring on his debut for Matsatsantsa a Pitori in the 2-0 win over Magesi FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Vincent Pule was also on the score sheet for SuperSport who advanced to the last 16 round of the Nedbank Cup competition. After struggling to make an impact at Chiefs, Saile has made an immediate impression in the colours of United, much to the delight of Hunt.

“Obviously, when the whole move came about, he’s different from what we’ve got, and we needed something like that. I was obviously sad to see Morris go, but then we’ve got Christian in his place and he’s totally different,” Hunt said following the win over Dikwena Tša Meetse.

“I’ll try using him to his strengths and we’ll see where he goes. Only time will tell. We can only show him a few things and try to get him in the right areas and see where we go from there, but he’s got the right attitude for us.

“I think he’ll fit into our culture. The most important thing is for players to fit into our culture. He’s hardworking and honest, that’s what we want.”

Hunt admits that it was not easy to lose Morris to Amakhosi in the January transfer window, having only signed him three months ago. The veteran coach offered the 30-year-old attacker a lifeline with a one-year contract following a short spell on the sidelines.

“Yes, (it was difficult) I didn’t want to release him unless we got something in return. So with the powers that be, we got Christian in return,” Hunt added.

“He’s a foreigner, which is a (registration) problem … but we got it done and it was important. We got it done this afternoon (Tuesday) and we got his card.

“I couldn’t prepare, practice or do patterns of play, so we had to work with him by explaining a few things, but I need to do more things practically because I believe in practical training and not visual training.”