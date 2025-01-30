New Kaizer Chiefs signing to miss Soweto derby

The lanky striker is still serving a suspension from the red card he received while playing for SuperSport United.

New Kaizer Chiefs striker Tashreeq Morris will miss Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Morris, who was one of three signings announced by Chiefs earlier this week, alongside Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo, is amongst the players suspended for this weekend’s games.



ALSO READ: Chiefs get Chippa in Nedbank Cup last 16

The lanky striker is still serving a suspension from the red card he received while playing for SuperSport United against Sekhukhune United earlier this month.

The good news for Chiefs is that coach Nasreddine Nabi has finished his two-match suspension and will be allowed to return to the bench during the Soweto derby.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United will be without defender Vuyo Letlapa when they visit Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday. The left-back is suspended for this clash after receiving a red card during their clash against Chiefs.

Later on Saturday, SuperSport United will have to do without the services of defender Eric Mbangossoum who is suspended for this match after picking up his fourth yellow card during the 2-0 win over Magesi FC in the Nedbank Cup last-32 clash.



ALSO READ: Hunt happy with ex-Chiefs man Saile after debut goal

Mamelodi Sundowns will miss defender Divine Lunga and midfielder Bathusi Aubaas when they host Golden Arrows at home on Sunday. Both players are serving suspensions after receiving red cards during the clashes against Magesi and Sibanye Golden Stars respectively.