Chiefs’ Maart affected by criticism – Nabi

'Yusuf has been receiving too many attacks. It’s difficult, mentally, it’s difficult,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Yusuf Maart grabbed another assist for Kaizer Chiefs against Royal AM on Saturday. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi says criticism of club captain Yusuf Maart has affected his performances for Amakhosi.

Maart has been in fine form for Chiefs in their last two matches, particularly in an attacking sense, laying on two assists in the 2-1 win over Richards Bay, and another on Saturday in the 2-2 draw with Royal AM.

Chiefs’ Maart and the critics

The 29 year-old has come in for heavy criticism in the past from Chiefs supporters, and Nabi believes this has been an issue for his skipper.

“Yes, I think this is a problem for confidence, for himself,” Nabi told reporters, after Chiefs had let a two-goal lead slip against Royal AM at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

”Yusuf has been receiving too many attacks. It’s difficult, mentally, it’s difficult. I think in the last game, and today … he gave an excellent performance.

”I want to see more confidence in himself, and (to see him) continue to progress.”

Maart said earlier this season that he simply avoids reading social media because of the criticism online.

“If you take note of social media it will kill you,” Maart told reporters at the Chiefs Village.

“At the end of the day if you read those comments they will hit your emotions. After all, you are a human being.

“So I don’t go there. I don’t know what’s going on to be honest with you. I really don’t mind social media. I mind about my performance on the field of play.”

Chiefs looked set for a second league win on the spin on Saturday, as Maart’s inch-perfect through ball found Du Preez, who slotted in his second goal in as many games. Young forward Wandile Duba then also made it two from two matches, firing in from Dillon Solomons’s cross.

Amakhosi pegged back

But Chiefs failed to make the most of several more opportunities, and Royal AM stormed back after the break. Ayabulela Maxwele sent an opportunistic long-range effort flying past Brandon Peterson. And Levy Mashiane struck late on to grab a point for John Maduka’s men.

Chiefs’ will now have a full week to prepare for their next match, a Betway Premiership clash with Polokwane City at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.