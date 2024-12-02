Mamelodi Sundowns still eyeing a move for Jayden Adams

'Jadyen was looking to move before the season started to take on a new challenge. Even his coach (Steve Barker) did say that maybe reports of the move that didn't materialise affected his game,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

STELLENBOSCH, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 04: Jayden Adams of Stellenbosch FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the MTN8 Quarter Final match between Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium on August 04, 2024 Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

According to information gathered by Phakaaathi, Mamelodi Sundowns will bid again for Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams when the January transfer window opens.

It’s an open secret that Sundowns, along with other big teams in Betway Premiership, were interested in Adams in the previous window. But they couldn’t reach an agreement with Stellies.

The Brazilians have identified the versatile Adams as a player that will add value to their team in the second half of the season. The 23-year-old is also on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs. But it’s not yet clear if Amakhosi will table an offer to Stellenbosch, who may be willing to cash in on the Bafana Bafana midfielder.

“Sundowns were more serious about signing him in the previous window and they are still pretty much interested. Stellies didn’t want to sell at that time because they had already sold Iqraam (Rayners) and Deano (van Rooyen) but I wouldn’t be surprised if they let him go to Sundowns if the offer is good.”

Adams was part of the Bafana team that came back home with a bronze from the Africa Cup of Nations finals, hosted in the Ivory Coast earlier this year.