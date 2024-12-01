Nabi slams Kaizer Chiefs players for ‘lack of professionalism’

"I feel like today it's a lack of professionalism, we could have ended the game in the first half," said Nabi.

Nasreddine Nabi, coach of Kaizer Chiefs reacts during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has slammed his players for “lack of professionalism” after they let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with Royal AM in a Betway Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.

Ashley Du Preez and Wandile Duba gave Amakhosi a 2-0 lead at the break. However, Ayabulela Maxwele and Levy Mashiane made sure that Thwihli Thwahla earn a crucial away point from the game.



READ MORE: Gutsy Royal AM hold wasteful Kaizer Chiefs to a draw

Speaking after the game, Nabi lamented Chiefs’ poor finishing, saying the game could have ended in the first half.

“I feel like today it’s a lack of professionalism, we could have ended the game in the first half,” said Nabi during a post-match conference.

“This game could have ended with five, six, seven or eight goals, but we did not convert the opportunities that we had.

“Sometimes you don’t score because it’s a lack of collective or ego. If you don’t respect football, football won’t respect you,” added Nabi.

“I am very very frustrated about the two points that we have lost today because we controlled the game from the first until the last minute, but that’s what happens when you let the opponent live.



ALSO READ: Sundowns rout Sekhukhune to bounce back to winning ways

“Sometimes if you can’t score and it’s only three, or four minutes left, at least defend your lead then, so I don’t understand what happened today,” concluded the Tunisian mentor.

Chiefs will next face Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.