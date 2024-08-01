Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

Jonty Mark

1 Aug 2024

05:58 pm

Chiefs’ Nabi admits Sirino interest

'We want to see if he’s physically ready,' Nabi told SuperSport TV.

Gaston Sirino - Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino is on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has admitted that he would be interested in signing free agent Gaston Sirino, who is without a club after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns expired at the end of June.

Skilful attacker Sirino, 33, won seven league titles with Sundowns, and Nabi, who took over as Chiefs coach this season, said he could help Chiefs, if he is fit.

Phakaaathi reported earlier this week that Sirino’s move to Chiefs depends on Nabi’s approval, and it seems he has got it.

‘We … want to look at him’

Looking at the names you’ve given me, yes they are part of the large list that we have put together and we’re busy looking at,” Nabi told SuperSport TV.

“For a case like Sirino, yes he is a very experienced player. We definitely want to look at him.

“We want to see if he’s physically ready, and he would be a plus into our philosophy.”

Betway Premiership Gaston Sirino Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)

