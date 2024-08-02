Official: Esperance beat Chiefs to Mokwana’s signature

The move was confirmed by the club late on Thursday.

Elias Mokwana has ended speculation on his future by completing a move to North African giants Esperance de Tunis in a deal believed to be worth R15-million.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder, who joins Esperance from Sekhukhune United, has signed a three-year deal with the Tunisian outfit. The move was confirmed by the club late on Thursday.



“Elias Mokwana is a player of Espérance de Tunis until June 2027,” read the club statement.



“This recruitment demonstrates the club’s ambition to strengthen its squad with promising and experienced talents.

“Mokwana’s arrival only adds to the excitement of the supporters, who are eagerly waiting to see him at work in the colours of their team.”

Mokwana’s agent Pontsho Madumo of Cream Sports also confirmed the deal.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that Elias (Mokwana) has passed the medicals and he has signed a three-year contract,” Madumo told Kickoff.

“Everything went well and as his representatives, we are happy for him and the way things went. We are grateful to Sekhukhune United for giving him this chance and opportunity to further his career at such a big club like Esperance.

“This will help him grow as a player and it will be so helpful for the country as the experience he will gain from playing in Africa and also at the Club World Cup will be vital for Bafana Bafana. It’s a good move for him and a stepping stone for his career,” he added.



Mokwana was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, who reportedly saw their improved offer turned down by Sekhukhune.

The Bafana midfielder was said to be keen to join Amakhosi, but the club decided to accept the offer from Esperance instead.