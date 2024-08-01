SuperSport United announce three more signings

The new arrivals could make their debuts on Saturday.

SuperSport United have unveiled three more new signings as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori, who have already announced the signings of Ricardo Goss, Nyiko Mobbie, Vincent Pule and Pogiso Sanoka, on Thursday confirmed the arrivals of Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Keanin Ayer and Thakasani Mbanjwa.

Midfielder Poggenpoel joins SuperSport from Chippa United on a one-year deal with a two-year option to renew, while goalkeeper Mbanjwa, who played for Moroka Swallows, has signed a one-year deal with an option.



Ayer, who started his career at the Right To Dream academy in Ghana prior to moving abroad has penned a two-year deal with an option to renew. The Johannesburg-born midfielder joins Gavin Hunt’s side as a free agent having parted ways with Danish second division side Næstved Boldklub.

The new arrivals could make their debuts when Matsatsantsa visit Orlando Stadium for the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Orlando Pirates.