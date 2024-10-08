Chiefs and Pirates avoid each other in Carling Knockout draw

Chiefs will play SuperSport United instead.

Bandile Shandu of Orlando Pirates with the Carling Knockout trophy at the launch of this year’s tournament in Sandton on Tuesday. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC will get their Carling Black Label Knockout title defence underway away to AmaZulu following the last 16 draw for the 2024 edition, conducted in Sandton on Tuesday afternoon.

All eyes were on Kaizer Chiefs who were unseeded as a result of finishing outside the top eight in the league last season.

ALSO READ: Why Mosimane said no to Raja Casablanca

There was a possibility of the Soweto derby between Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates in the first round but the two giants avoided each other. However, Chiefs were still handed a tough draw against SuperSport United who are led by their former coach Gavin Hunt.

There’s some familiarity about the clash between Richards Bay and Sekhukhune United. Bay head coach Brandon Truter will be hoping to get one over his former employers United. Last year’s losing finalists TS Galaxy will be at home to Chippa United.

Pirates get Magesi

Newly-crowned MTN8 champions Pirates will be at home to Betway Premiership newcomers Magesi FC while Mamelodi Sundowns will host Golden Arrows when the competition kicks off later this month.

Dates and venues for the round of 16 will be communicated at a later stage by the PSL.

The eight teams that finished in the top half of the log at the end of last season were seeded. Due to their 10th place finish on log standings, Chiefs were not seeded.

ALSO READ: Chiefs get Sirino fitness boost

Stellies won the inaugural Carling Knockout last year 5-4 on penalties against the Rockets after the match ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time in a final played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Carling Knockout last 16 draw:

1. SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs

2. Richards Bay v Sekhukhune United

3. AmaZulu v StellenboschFC FC

4. Polokwane City v Marumo Gallants

5. Cape Town City v Royal AM

6. TS Galaxy v Chippa United

7. Orlando Pirates v Magesi

8. Mamelodi Sundowns v Golden Arrows