Why Mosimane said no to Raja Casablanca

As former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane waits for his next project, Phakaaathi has caught wind of why the proposed move to Raja Casablanca didn’t materialise.

Mosimane has been out of work for about five months after his short contract at Saudi Arabia club Abha Club ended. He’s not short of admirers with clubs in the gulf region still enquiring about his availability. His reputation is just as big on the African continent with Casablanca the latest club to show interest.

According to sources close to the deal, the Moroccan giants choked at the numbers put forward by the former Bafana Bafana coach. The North African giants approached Mosimane’s management team but ultimately their offer didn’t meet his expectations.

“The coach has done well for himself, his CV speaks for itself and he’s obviously not cheap. The interest from Raja was strong but they couldn’t match what he wanted,” one source confirmed the mgosi squad.

“There’s still interest from teams in Saudi Arabia but the coach wants to make sure the next move is right for him and his coaching staff,” another source concluded.

Among his impressive list of achievements, Mosimane won the Caf Champions League with Sundowns in 2016. He also lifted the coveted competition back-to-back with Egyptian powerhouse in 2020 and 2021.