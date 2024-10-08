Kaizer Chiefs get Sirino fitness boost

'We expect him to beck in full training within two weeks,' said. Chiefs physio Dave Milner.

Gaston Sirino has made a positive start to the season with Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs forward Gaston Sirino should be back in full training by the time Amakhosi resumed their Betway Premiership campaign at the end of the month.

Sirino picked up an abductor injury in Chiefs’ last league match, a 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28.

“Gaston Sirino sustained an abductor muscle injury in the last match and he is improving nicely and we expect him to beck in full training within two weeks,” Chiefs physio Dave Milner told the Amakhosi website.

Positive start at Chiefs

The Uruguayan has made a positive start to his Chiefs career since joining the club as a free agent, after being released by Sundowns at the end of last season.

Sirino was brilliant in Chiefs’ opening 2-1 win at Marumo Gallants, and then scored his first Chiefs goal as Amakhosi beat AmaZulu 3-1 in Durban.

He had less of an impact against his former side Sundowns, and eventually came off injured in the 74th minute of that match.

Chiefs will next play SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on October 26.

Chiefs, meanwhile, also gave injury updates on midfielder George Matlou, winger Tebogo Potsane, defender Edmilson Dove and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

“Another player progressing well is George Matlou. He has started running and doing some ball work and we are looking at a November return for him, “ said Milner.

(Potsane) went for a scan which showed some ligament damage, so we expect him to be out for around three weeks.”

“Edmilson Dove is out of the protective boot and is doing some preliminary walking. We are confident he will be able to start running in November.”

“Brandon had the pins removed from his finger and can start full training immediately.”