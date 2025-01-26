Chiefs send Free Agents packing in Nedbank Cup cruise

Pule Mmodi's double sends Amakhosi on the way to a 4-0 win.

Kaizer Chiefs comfortably avoided an upset in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Sunday, cruising past ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents 4-0 at FNB Stadium.

Pule Mmodi’s first half double put Amakhosi in total control, while Chiefs centre back Inacio Miguel added a third just after the hour mark. Striker Ranga Chivaviro, who came on in the first half for an injured Wandile Duba, netted a fourth with seven minutes left.

Chiefs injury blow

The main frustration for Chiefs on the night was Duba’s injury, which has to make him a doubt for Saturday’s Betway Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs almost opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s shot crashing back off the post.

In the 18th minute, Amakhosi did go in front, and it was the simplest of moves that broke through the Free Agents defence.

Bruce Bvuma’s long ball over the top deceived defender Kabelo Moloi and Mmodi raced through to finish well past Ugonna Igidimba.

Eight minutes later, Chiefs doubled their lead. A fine move saw Mfundo Vilakazi send Wandile Duba through and he crossed unselfishly for Mmodi to complete his brace.

Bvuma had to be alert to keep out an effort from Sello Hlabitwa, but generally it was all Amakhosi.

Mmodi should really have completed his hat-trick as Igidimba came off his line but missed the ball. The Chiefs winger was presented with an empty net, but chose to pass to Happy Mashiane, who tried to go round and recovering Igidimba and butchered the opportunity.

On the touchline, Khalil Ben Youssef, standing in for the suspended Nasreddine Nabi, was understandably frustrated with his side’s wastefulness.

Chiefs were then dealt an injury blow as Duba landed awkwardly on a pitch that didn’t look in it’s best condition following last weekend’s rock concert.

Free Agents see red

Amakhosi made it three in the 62nd minute, as Inacio Miguel’s header from Happy Mashiane’s cross flew past Free Agents substitute goalkeeper Tsebo Shabalala.

Miguel looked very close to being offside, and Free Agents midfielder Saheed Adebayo was shown a straight red card for something he said to referee Msimelele Mabuto.

Chiefs laboured a little in search of more goals, but Chivaviro pounced to add a fourth, slotting easily past Shabalala.