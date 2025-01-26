Sundowns’ Cardoso vows to act following another red card

'A professional footballer should always hold (themselves back) whatever is happening inside the pitch,' Cardoso said.

Bathusi Aubaas of Mamelodi Sundowns receive red card during the 2025 Nedbank Cup last 32 match against Sibanye Golden Stars at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 25 January 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has vowed to address his team’s disciplinary record following the 5-2 win over amateur side Sibanye Golden Stars in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.

In an off-the-ball incident, Bathusi Aubaas lost his cool and elbowed Boeletsang Rankali in the 76th minute.

The violent conduct left referee Jola Sitela with no option but to brandish a red card to Aubaas, who was also sent off in a CAF Champions League match against Raja Casablanca three weeks ago. Cardoso has so far taken charge of nine matches as head coach of the Brazilians. During this period, the Portuguese coach has seen five red cards being dished out to his players across different competitions.

Ronwen Williams was sent off in a Betway Premiership match against AmaZulu, while Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau saw red away to Casablanca. Divine Lunga was also sent for an early shower against Magesi FC, with Aubaas being a repeat offender in the cup win over Stars.

“It was clear that there was permanent provocation on Aubaas. We could hear, watch and see, but there are no excuses at all. A professional footballer should always hold (themselves back) whatever is happening inside the pitch,” Cardoso said.

“The only thing he should get is a victory at the end … any other behaviour, I don’t condone and I don’t like. We will act according to it for sure.”

Cardoso reiterated his stance that there’s no ill-discipline in the team despite the record proving otherwise on the field of play. “Let’s not confuse discipline with what happened on the pitch because it’s completely different, and the team has no disciplinary problems in the locker room. There’s no discipline issue here, so don’t make that mistake,” he added.

“There are moments where we’re penalised with red cards, and obviously, I’m not happy with mistakes over something that should have never happened, but don’t confuse it with ill-discipline. I’m not happy with that incident … we have to discuss it even more than we did already.”

Tashreeq Matthews scored a first-half brace after Malibongwe Khoza had given Sundowns an early lead. Masandawana were pegged back by two quick goals by Mojalefa Mokhatla and Rankali after the break. Arthur Sales and Kobamelo Kodisang’s goals late in the game gave Sundowns breathing space as they reached the last 16 of the competition.