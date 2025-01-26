Chiefs’ Matlou – ‘It’s a bit emotional’

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou reflected on a difficult time in his career, after a Man-of-the-Match display in Amakhosi’s 4-0 win over Free Agents FC in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Matlou has only just got back into the Amakhosi side after a long-term knee injury. The 26 year-old returned to action this month after over a year out of the game.

Chiefs’ Matlou lasts the full 90

“It is a bit emotional really,” Matlou told SuperSport TV after playing his first full 90 minutes for Chiefs since September 2023.

He played just under an hour and also impressed in Chiefs’ 1-0 Betway Premiership win at home to Sekhukhune on January 19.

“It has been a really hard journey. I am very grateful to the medical team and coaches for believing in me.

“I thank God, here I am again playing. And thanks to my teammates for helping me to be the George that I know.”

Chiefs have suffered their share of upsets in the Nedbank Cup in the past. But they put in a professional performance on Sunday, with Pule Mmodi scoring a first half brace, and Inacio Miguel and Ranga Chivaviro completing the scoring in the second half.

‘It’s not easy’

“We went out positively, but it is not easy. Playing a lower division team, they go all out. Playing Chiefs is a motivation for every players. We didn’t underestimate them we were positive and played our normal game.

“Everyone wants to play for Chiefs but not everyone knows how it is to be here,” added Matlou.

“I am privileged and honoured to wear the jersey and grateful to the medical team for giving me the opportunity.”