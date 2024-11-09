Betway PSL

Chipezeze the hero again as Magesi reach Carling Knockout final

'Thanks to the supporters who voted for me. They came all the way from Limpopo (to the game),' Chipezeze told SABC Sport after the match.

Elvis Chipezeze - Magesi FC

Elvis Chipezeze starred for Magesi FC in their Carling Knockout win over Richards Bay on Saturtday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze put up another brilliant display in goal, as the Betway Premiership new boys beat Richards Bay on Saturday at the King Zwelithini Stadium to reach the Carling Knockout final.

ALSO READ: Bafana don’t need Sirino or Ribeiro

This was the third Man-of-the-Match Award in a row for Chipezeze, who has now banked himself an impressive R300 000.

Chipezeze thanks the fans

“Thanks to the supporters who voted for me. They came all the way from Limpopo (to the game),” Chipezeze told SABC Sport after the match.

“I just want to make them happy. When they are happy, I am happy. They use their hearts and money to come and watch us play.”

Chipezeze says keeping his side in matches is all just part of his job. The 34 year-old Zimbabwe has been key for Magesi as they have beaten Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy and now the Natal Rich Boys to reach the final.

Magesi’s Chipezeze – ‘It’s all part of the game’

“It is all part of the game, especially in our position,” said Chipezeze.

ALSO READ: Maema admits to Sundowns ‘rotation’ challenge

“It comes with learning. I made a lot of mistakes and I tried to sit down with myself and analyse where I can improve. Credit to the boys, we worked hard.”

Tshepo Mashigo got the only goal of the game for Magesi as he capitalised on a poor back header to drill a finish past Ian Otieno.

